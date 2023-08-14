Photo Release

August 14, 2023 Remembering the Senate’s ‘North Star’: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. thanks colleagues for the swift passage of House Bill No. 7413 which seeks to rename Agham and BIR roads as Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago Avenue. Revilla, in his manifestation Monday, August 14, 2023, said the passage of the measure reflected the unanimous admiration of the chamber for the significant contributions of the feisty senator in the society. “She has truly left a legacy that, to this day, serves as our guiding light in our quest towards providing our countrymen with the kind of service she has espoused her whole life: public service punctuated by integrity and honor, standing courageously by the line of fire without fear nor bias, and always advocating for the welfare of the people above all else,” the senator said. “Sen. Miriam, wherever you are now, please know that you are, and will always be, a North Star in this chamber where your voice once echoed,” he added. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)