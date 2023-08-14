Photo Release

August 14, 2023 Miriam, champion of Reproductive Health Act: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros remembers the late Sen. Miriam Defensor-Santiago for fighting for the passage of the Reproductive Health Act, or Republic Act No. 10354. Following the third reading passage of a local bill renaming roads in Quezon City in honor of the late senator Monday, August 14, 2023, Hontiveros thanked Defensor-Santiago for co-sponsoring RA 10354 in the Senate, and even defending its constitutionality before the Supreme Court. "I will also never forget the many instances of 'girl or woman talk' with Sen. Miriam, always something unforgettable," said Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality. (Kyle Venturillo OS Hontiveros/Senate PRIB)