Photo Release

August 14, 2023 ‘A Rock Star’ to young generation: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on Monday, August 14, 2023, describes the late Sen. Miriam Defensor Santiago as a “rock star” to young generation, not only because of her wit and sense of humor but also because of her bold and moral leadership. Villanueva, in his manifestation after the passage of House Bill No. (HBN) 7413 renaming Agham and BIR roads as Senator Miriam P. Defensor-Santiago Avenue, said the nation will forever celebrate and honor Santiago “for the great leader and lawmaker that she was and for her immense contributions to our eternally grateful country.” The majority leader recalled that Santiago included him in her senatorial lineup when she ran for the presidency in 2016. “Much of my political life, my advocacies, and attributes as a public official were hugely influenced by the great MDS,” Villanueva said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)