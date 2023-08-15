Photo Release

August 15, 2023 A mother to many: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri supports the passage of a proposed measure seeking to rename the Agham and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) roads as Sen. Miriam P. Defensor-Santiago Avenue. During Monday’s plenary session, August 14, 2023, Zubiri said renaming Agham and BIR roads after Santiago was just a small token for the late senator’s contribution as an excellent legislator. On a personal note, the Senate President described Santiago as a mother to many of the senators despite her feisty appearance on television. Zubiri and Santiago worked together in the Senate from 2007 to 2011. “She was like a mother to us. Always concerned about our health. Always concerned on how we’re doing in our personal life and she was very loving and caring… that she will help in the passage of several of our measures,” Zubiri recalled. (Joseph B. Vidal / Senate PRIB)