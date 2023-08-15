Photo Release

August 15, 2023 BRP Sierra Madre a symbol of PH sovereignty: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, in a privilege speech on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, says the grounding of BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal during the administration of his father, former President Joseph Estrada, stands as an enduring symbol of the nation’s resolute commitment to defend its territory against threats and challenges posed by other claimants. Estrada further countered assertions that his father promised to remove the vessel from the shoal. "Let us draw inspiration from BRP Sierra Madre as we strive to uphold our sovereignty amidst current divisions and conflicts," he said. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)