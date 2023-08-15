Photo Release

August 15, 2023 On foreign debt: Sen. Imee Marcos, during Tuesday’s briefing of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on the proposed 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP), August 15, 2023, questions the plan of the government to borrow P3.08 trillion for 2024. Marcos noted that at the height of the pandemic in 2020, the government borrowed a total of P2.74 trillion. “We are no longer in pandemic and the people are asking: ‘Why do we continue to borrow?’,” Marcos asked. Finance Sec. Benjamin Diokno said the government is going to return to Asian Development Bank, World Bank, and others the unutilized money it borrowed for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines. According to Diokno, the government indeed needs to borrow money to fund its infrastructure projects, stressing that 21.6 percent of the proposed national budget would go to infrastructure. Marcos then asked Diokno to submit to the Senate the list of projects that would be funded by foreign borrowings. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)