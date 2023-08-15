Photo Release

August 15, 2023 Creating the 'E-Commerce Bureau': Sen. Mark Villar defends Senate Bill No. 1846 or the proposed "Internet Transactions Act" during the plenary session on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. The bill aims to regulate e-commerce platforms to protect consumers engaging in online transactions. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, said the measure proposes the creation of the E-Commerce Bureau under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), which would receive, coordinate and refer business and consumer complaints to concerned government agencies and entities for appropriate and speedy resolution. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)