Photo Release

August 15, 2023 Call for unity amid Chinese incursion in WPS: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri calls for unity among Filipinos amid Chinese incursion in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). During Tuesday’s plenary session, August 15, 2023, Zubiri said the recent statement of Beijing, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that Manila had yet to fulfill its promise to tow away the BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin Shoal is nothing but a “psychological warfare at its best.” “Now that we are rallying behind the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard, they tried to make up a statement that will makes us fight internally. It’s psy-war. We should not succumb to psychological warfare. We should stand united,” Zubiri said in mixed English and Filipino. (Joseph B. Vidal / Senate PRIB)