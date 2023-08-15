Photo Release

August 15, 2023 Meeting with US Embassy officials: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada met Tuesday, August 15, 2023, with US Embassy officials in Manila to discuss the importance of strengthened bilateral ties and implementing initiatives that would enhance the strategic relationship between the Philippines and the US governments. In the photo are (L to R) Senior Defense/ Defense Attache Col. Edward Evans, Ambassador MaryKay Loss Carlson, Political Counselor Michael Kelleher, and Political Officer Samantha Parkes. (U.S. Embassy in the Philippines)