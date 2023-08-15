Photo Release

August 15, 2023 Tête-à-tête with US Ambassador Carlson: During a tête-à-tête, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, with US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Loss Carlson, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada discussed the need for stronger bilateral ties and initiatives aimed at further enhancing the strategic relationship between the Philippines and the US. Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security said the US-Philippine alliance reflects the commitment of both nations to working together for the benefit of their respective citizens and maintenance of regional stability. (US Embassy in the Philippines )