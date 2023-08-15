Photo Release

August 15, 2023 Bring development to Pag-asa Island: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla urges the government to help the residents of Pag-asa Island by bringing greater opportunities and development to the area. During Tuesday’s plenary session, August 15, 2023, Padilla, who personally visited the Island, saw and heard the grievances of the people. “We need to open up greater investment and livelihood opportunities for the people of Pag-asa. It's time for Kalayaan (group of Islands) to become a nest of fishermen,” Padilla said in Filipino. “If we address and act on the grievances of our countrymen who face the daily challenges of food, security, and livelihood, time will come when we will no longer need to shout ‘hope is ours’ because there is living proof,” he added. According to Padilla, Pag-asa is the only island in the middle of the West Philippine Sea that is home to more than 300 Filipinos. However, half of the population already left the Island and moved to the city to find jobs or means of livelihood. Pag-asa Island is part of the municipality of Kalayaan, province of Palawan. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)