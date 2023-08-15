Photo Release

August 15, 2023 Gatchalian defends Basic Ed Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Bill: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education, answers queries from Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III during the continuation of the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2200 or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act Tuesday, August 15, 2023. SBN 2200 seeks to require private and public basic education schools to integrate mental health education and support services into their curricula. (Joseph B. Vidal / Senate PRIB)