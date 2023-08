Photo Release

August 16, 2023 Pia wants NEDA to take the lead in addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals in PH: At the start of the Senate's hearings on the proposed 2024 budget, Senator Pia S. Cayetano urged the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) to take an active role in addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals, better access to water supply, and ensuring food security in the country.