Photo Release



Davao City: As a show of support for the country's firefighting community, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the graduation ceremony of the Fire Senior Leadership Course Class "Tagapangasiwa" 2023-15 at SMX Lanang in Davao City on Saturday, August 12.

In his speech, Go commended the graduates for their dedication to the service of the nation, often putting their lives at risk to save others. He also highlighted that the ceremony is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the graduating firefighters.