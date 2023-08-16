Photo Release

August 16, 2023 Defending the Internet Transactions Bill: Sen. Mark Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship, answers questions from colleagues on Senate Bill No. 1846, also known as the Internet Transactions Bill, Wednesday, August 16, 2023. The proposed measure seeks to ensure that all goods and services transacted digitally will be as advertised, and that e-commerce transactions be reliable, secure, and accessible to all consumers. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)