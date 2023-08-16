Photo Release

August 16, 2023 'Enforce laws on law enforcers': In a privilege speech Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Sen. Raffy Tulfo appealed to the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, headed by Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, to investigate the case of 17-year-old Jemboy Baltazar, who was mistakenly killed by policemen. Tulfo highlighted several irregularities in the police operation that led to Baltazar's death. "They (the police) are paid to protect, yet they are threatening the lives of our citizens. We arm them using tax money, and yet they use it against the people they are sworn to protect. This deserves a graver penalty. We have to enforce our laws on our law enforcers," Tulfo stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)