Photo Release

August 16, 2023 Putting Negros Occidental on top of the softball scene: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri hails the Little League Philippines, Inc. (Little League) for capturing the crown at the 2023 Junior League Softball World Series held in Kirkland, Washington early this month. In sponsoring Senate Resolution No. 723, Zubiri said the Little League deserved praise, recognition, and commendation for bringing pride and inspiration to the Filipino people and for showing to the world the unrelenting spirit of Filipino. “We are immensely proud of our girls for not only representing Asia-Pacific and the Philippines but also Negros Occidental as well. They remain undefeated in their whole junior league run… We salute the whole team for putting Negros Occidental back on top of the softball scene,” the Senate President said Wednesday, August 16, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)