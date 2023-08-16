Photo Release

August 16, 2023 Senators congratulate pool winners: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go sponsors Senate Resolution No. 714, taking into consideration Resolution Nos. 695 and 714 Wednesday, August 16, 2023. The resolution congratulated and commended Johann Chua and James Aranas for bagging the 2023 World Cup of Pool held in Lugo, Spain last June 27 to July 2 this year. “Despite facing tough competition from different participants all over the world, the duo emerged victorious. This triumph holds a special significance as it marks the country’s 4th World Cup Pool championship, thus ending a decade-long title drought since 2013. Their quest to victory was not achieved overnight for it was the outcome of the thorough preparation and yielding commitment in relentless perseverance,” Go said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)