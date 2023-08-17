Photo Release



Key infrastructure projects initiated in Samar: Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has initiated several key infrastructure projects in Catbalogan City, in line with his commitment to help pave the way for development and progress in the area through continued collaboration with the local government led by Gov. Sharee Ann Tan.

The senator's support in these initiatives as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance was highlighted by his presence during the Adlaw han Barangay 2023, a significant part of the Samar Day Celebration, on Friday, August 11.

One of these activities is the opening of the Tandaya Hall in Catbalogan City where Go participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony together with Samar Governor Tan, Vice Governor Arnold Tan, BHW (Barangay Health Worker) Partylist Representestive Natasha Co, Catbalogan City Mayor Dexter Uy and other local officials. The inauguration was also witnessed by 24 mayors and vice mayors together with their councilors, and 951 barangay captains and their kagawads.