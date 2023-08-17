Photo Release



Hontiveros and Robredo brings medical services to Naga schools during Brigada Eskwela: Senator Risa Hontiveros has launched a medical caravan which aims to provide thousands of students, parents, and other beneficiaries in Camarines Sur with free and state of the art medical services in time for the start of the new school year.

Hontiveros, along with former Vice President Leni Robredo, personally oversaw the leg of the ”Legislators’ Medical Caravan” held in San Isidro Elementary School in Naga City, where at least 300 students, parents and other beneficiaries availed of free laboratory services, such as X-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiogram (ECG) and full blood chemistry tests, along with free medicine and consultation.