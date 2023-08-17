Photo Release



Hontiveros, Robredo spearhead medical caravan in Naga: Senator Risa Hontiveros and former Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday spearheaded a medical caravan which provided free and state-of-the-art medical services to young students and their families living in Naga City, Camarines Sur.

Hontiveros, Robredo, and representatives from the office of Camarines Sur 3rd District Representative Gabriel Bordado Jr. visited San Isidro Elementary School in Naga to meet at least 300 students, parents and other beneficiaries taking part in the Legislators' Medical Caravan, which aims to assist the health needs of students and their loved ones, ahead of the resumption of classes on August 29, 2023.