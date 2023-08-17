Photo Release



Bong Go personally assists indigents in Tanay, Rizal: Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, underscored his commitment to help uplift the lives of sectors most in need of support from the government, while also advancing health initiatives for the poor, during a relief operation in Tanay, Rizal, on Tuesday, August 15.

During his visit to Tanay, Rizal, the senator, who is an adopted son of CALABARZON, was accompanied by Governor Nina Ynares, Vice Governor Junrey San Juan, Board Members Boboy Bernados and Hector Robles, Mayor Lito Tanjuatco, and Vice Mayor Rex Tanjuatco.