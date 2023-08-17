Photo Release

August 17, 2023 Ensure OFWs’ welfare, protection: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo convenes the Congressional Oversight Committee on Migrant Workers to find answers to the pressing issues and concerns besetting the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). During Thursday’s organizational meeting, August 17, 2023, with officials of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Tulfo said the government needs to protect the OFWs and ensure their welfare at all times. “Are we protecting our OFWs or are we promoting them? We must remember that the DMW Law itself states in clear and categorical terms that the State does not promote overseas employment as a means of economic growth and national development and shall continuously aim to make it a choice and not a necessity,” Tulfo said. Tulfo, who has been receiving complaints from OFWs and their families, wanted to ensure the welfare and protection of the OFWs through the DMW. He is hoping to address their concerns more swiftly and effectively. Republic Act (RA) 11641 or the Department of Migrant Workers Act was signed into law by then President Rodrigo R. Duterte on December 30, 2021 in recognition of the valuable contribution of OFWs to the national economy. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)