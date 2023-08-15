Photo Release



Tuesday, 15 August 2023: French Senator Fabien Genet visits the Philippine Senate. French Senator Fabien Genet, and Member of the France-Southeast Asia Friendship Group, visited the Senate of the Philippines as part of the dynamic exchange of visits between, and among parliamentarians from both countries. In October 2022, Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri together with Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Deputy Majority Leader Jose Victor Ejercito, and Senators Manuel Lapid, Maria Lourdes Nancy Binay, Grace Poe and Christopher Lawrence Go, undertook an official visit to Paris, France.

Senator Genet looks forward to reciprocate that visit and organize a parliamentary visit by French Senators to the Philippines in February next year.