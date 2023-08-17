Photo Release

August 17, 2023 A friend in need is a friend indeed: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri met with United States Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) on August 7, 2023, and discussed possible ways to broaden the economic cooperation between the Philippines and U.S.A. Both agreed on the potential avenue of cooperation in the field of green industries. Senator Duckworth also expressed full support for the freedom of navigation and recognized the Philippines as the longest treaty ally of the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific region. (Senate OIRP/PRIB)