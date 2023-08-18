Photo Release

August 18, 2023 Forging stronger ties between the Philippines and New Zealand: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri met with the Ambassador of New Zealand to the Philippines, His Excellency Peter Kell, on August14, 2023. Both explored ways of promoting closer ties and broader cooperation between the Philippines and New Zealand. One avenue is through strengthening the parliamentary dimension, including the creation of the Philippines-New Zealand Parliamentary Friendship Association in the Philippine Senate, which will foster closer inter-parliamentary dialogue and exchanges, facilitate more dynamic interaction with our Senators’ foreign counterparts and open new avenues of cooperation on matters of mutual interest and benefit. (OSP/OIRP)