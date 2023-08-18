Photo Release

August 18, 2023 Komeito Party Chief visits the Philippine Senate: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri and Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito-Estrada received a delegation from the Komeito party of Japan headed by its Chief Representative, Yamaguchi Natsuo, on 16 August 2023, and accompanied by Ukishima Tomoko, MP and Taniai Masaaki, MP. Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko and Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano also joined the call. Both Senate President Zubiri and the Honorable Yamaguchi underscored the longstanding friendship between their countries and recognized the value of Filipinos working in Japan. The Senate President also conveyed his request for the Japanese government to grant a visa-free arrangement for Filipinos. Both the Senate President and Senator Estrada also thanked Japan for its continuing assistance in developing the Philippines’ defense capabilities, including the modernization of its coast guard. (OSP/OIRP)