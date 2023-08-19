Photo Release



Pia brings breastfeeding advocacy to Siargao coastal towns: (Photo 1): "Breastfeeding is our children's first line of defense against sickness and malnutrition," said Senator Pia S. Cayetano, principal author and sponsor of the Expanded Breastfeeding Promotion Act of 2010, or Republic Act No. 10028. (FILE PHOTO)

(Photo 2): Breastfeeding is best: Groups of mothers and community health workers joined Team Pinay In Action's (PIA) seminar on breastfeeding and maternal and child health in General Luna, Siargao Island, in Surigao Del Norte.

(Photo 3): August is Breastfeeding Month: Senator Pia Cayetano's Team Pinay In Action (PIA) conducts a breastfeeding seminar in the coastal municipality of Dapa, Siargao Island, in Surigao Del Norte.

(Photos 4 and 5): Empower mothers through breastfeeding: In a video message for the mothers of Siargao Island, Senator Pia S. Cayetano emphasized the importance of ensuring their health and wellbeing to empower and enable mothers to breastfeed and raise their young to be healthy and protected against diseases.