Photo Release

August 21, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian said proceeds from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.’s (PAGCOR) plan to privatize a significant number of its casinos could compensate for any revenue loss that the government will incur from terminating the operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in the country.Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN