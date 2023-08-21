Photo Release

August 21, 2023 Jinggoy vows to seek accountability on maltreatment of kasambahay Elvie Vergara: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada vows to take decisive action to hold the alleged tormentors of kasambahay Elvie Vergara accountable for the violent and inhumane acts she suffered at their hands. Estrada, the father of the Batas Kasambahay Act, otherwise known as Republic Act No. 10361, interviewed Vergara during the August 18 (Friday) episode of his online show “JingFlix,” and pledged to provide legal and financial assistance to her. He also promised to cover the medical expenses for her eye surgery. (Screen grab from Jingflix episode)