August 22, 2023 Tulfo asks Brgy Chief to take polygraph test: Sen. Raffy Tulfo, during the continuation of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs inquiry into the ambush of Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda and five of his aides Tuesday, August 22, 2023, asks Brgy. Capt. Bryan Freeman of Sentro 6, Aparri, Cagayan if he is willing to submit to a polygraph examination in order to clear his name regarding the alleged manipulation of the closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage needed by police. “I understand that this is voluntary and that the polygraph test result is not admissible in court. But if you really have nothing to hide, the polygraph test could help clear your name,” Tulfo told Freeman. Freeman refused to take the test and informed the committee that he would wait for the proper court proceeding instead. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)"