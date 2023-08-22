Photo Release

August 22, 2023 Justice for Aling Elvie: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada laments that even though Republic Act No. 10361 (RA 10361), also known as the 'Batas Kasambahay Act,' was enacted 10 years ago, cases of maltreatment and abuse of domestic helpers persist in the country. During the inquiry of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, regarding the severe maltreatment of househelp Elvie Vergara, Estrada raised the question of whether there is a need to amend the law and impose heavier penalties against abusive employers to better protect domestic helpers. "My only intention is to ensure that Aling Elvie receives the justice she deserves," Estrada stated. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)