Photo Release

August 22, 2023 Justice for Jemboy: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros urges the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure that justice will be served to 17-year-old Jerhode Jemboy Baltazar who was killed by six police officers in Navotas City. During Tuesday’s public hearing August 22, 2023 of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Hontiveros condemned the police personnel for using excessive force resulting in the death of the victim (Baltazar). “Let me reiterate the statement of Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David: You were not commissioned, dressed in uniform, armed and paid from the people’s taxes, to kill," Hontiveros said in Filipino. “Before this Committee, before the leadership of the PNP who is here, I am asking our police to ensure the safety of the witness and if anything happens to him and any member of his family, you, our law enforcement officers, through the intervention of Police Lieutenant General Sermonia this afternoon, I will hold you accountable,” she added. Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution No. 742 calling for an investigation on the murder of Baltazar and to determine the unabated use of excessive force by the suspects. (OS Hontiveros photos/Senate PRIB)