Photo Release

August 22, 2023 Celebrating National Tech-Voc Day: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva narrates the success stories of individuals who made a name for themselves after getting skills from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). Villanueva, in his manifestation for National Tech-Voc Day Tuesday, August 22, 2023, cited Bon Joseph Mack, a former overseas Filipino worker who now serves at the Royal Carribean Cruise with a higher position; Ana Claire Hernandez, who recently won the Best of Nation Award and a silver medalist for Graphic Design Technology at the 13th WorldSkills ASEAN Competition in Singapore last July 22-27, 2023; and Pepper – a humanoid AI-powered robot from Hytec Power – which was the robot presenter in the 2023 Business Network International Philippine National Conference last July 7-8, 2023. The majority leader recalled that the creation of TESDA was a recommendation of the Educational Commission (EDCOM) of 1991, chaired by the late Sen. Edgardo Angara. “Today, we honor all our predecessors who positioned TVET (technical and vocational education and training), through the creation of TESDA, as one of the principal drivers for national development, progress and improved quality of life. And I feel proud, Mr. President, for having had a chance to be TESDA’s Secretary from 2010 to 2015,” Villanueva said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)