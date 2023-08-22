Photo Release

August 22, 2023 Congratulations: Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid is greeted by his colleagues at the Senate plenary hall during a brief session break on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, after he was conferred the Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award in the recently concluded 71st Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards 2023 held last August 13. The FAMAS awards are the annual honors given to individuals who have used their skills and craftsmanship to the best of their abilities for the development and creation of a Filipino motion picture. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)