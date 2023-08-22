Photo Release

August 22, 2023 Internet Transaction Bill enters period of amendment: Sen. Mark A. Villar introduces individual amendments to Senate Bill No. 1846, otherwise known as the Internet Transactions Act of 2022, which seeks to create the Electronic Commerce Bureau (E-Commerce Bureau). During Tuesday’s plenary session August 22, 2023, Villar, in his amendments, specifically changed the entire section 9 or the composition and functions of the Bureau and proposed the replacement with the following paragraphs: “Section 8 functions of the E-Commerce Bureau. The Bureau shall have the following powers and functions: a) formulate policies, plans and programs to ensure the robust and dynamic development of newcomers; b) implement, monitor and ensure strict compliance with the provisions of this act; c) require digital platforms online merchants or any person who engages in Internet transactions to register their business with the Bureau and provide the information necessary for policymaking and program development purposes; d) identify regulatory gaps affecting the E-Commerce and recommend appropriate executive or legislative measures that foster the growth of the sector.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)