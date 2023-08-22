Photo Release

August 22, 2023 Coping better with sports: Sen. Pia Cayetano introduces amendments to Senate Bill No. 2200, otherwise known as the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, during the plenary session Tuesday, August 22, 2023. In one of her amendments, Cayetano said the Department of Education (DepEd) should look into existing programs that are known to contribute to the mental health of children. She said studies have shown that people could cope better with mental health issues when they have a peer group or if they are into sports—which would take them away from their problems. While sports in school was not created to address mental health issues but for physical fitness, Cayetano said it affects the mental well-being of a person. She said she would submit other amendments to the sponsor of the measure. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)