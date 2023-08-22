Photo Release

August 22, 2023 Organized and moneyed: This was how Sen. Win Gatchalian described the perpetrators behind the ambush of Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda and five of his aides during the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hearing Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Gatchalian, whose mother hails from Aparri, said their family expressed concern over the peace and order situation in the area, especially since they know the municipality is a peaceful and progressive area in Cagayan. “What happened in Aparri is not ordinary. Six persons were killed. Six persons shot the victims. This is not just random theft or robbery. Somebody must have planned this and they must have spent so much for this. I really want to know the motive behind the ambush and who were the perpetrators responsible for this crime,” Gatchalian said in Filipino (File photo / Senate PRIB)