Photo Release

August 22, 2023 Gatchalian sponsors ‘Batang Magaling Act’: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, sponsors Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2367 or the proposed "Batang Magaling Act" during the plenary session Tuesday, August 22, 2023. SBN 2367 aims to ensure that senior high school graduates are well-prepared for their chosen paths by aligning the K to 12 basic education curriculum with the needs of the labor market. In sponsoring the "Batang Magaling Act," the senator said approximately 74 percent of senior high school graduates pursue higher education, while only six percent venture into middle-level skills development, leaving a mere 20 percent to explore the paths of employment and entrepreneurship. However, Gatchalian pointed out that over 200,000 senior high school graduates were unemployed, citing the 2021 labor force data. “It is our duty to equip them with the tools needed to succeed in the workforce, to empower them with the confidence to embrace diverse opportunities and to fulfill the ‘employment promise’ we made when we forged the path of the K to 12 basic education reform,” Gatchalian said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)