Photo Release

August 22, 2023 Floor chat: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri engages his fellow senators in a brief discussion at the Senate plenary hall during a short break on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. The chamber, during the session, tackled several bills currently in the period of interpellations, namely Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1846, the Internet Transactions Bill; SBN 2200, the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion bill and SBN 2233, strengthening Public-Private Partnership bill (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)