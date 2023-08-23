Photo Release

August 23, 2023 Dela Rosa congratulates PMCC (4th Watch): Senator Roland “Bato” Dela Rosa acknowledges the integral role the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch) has played in enriching the lives of its members as he congratulates the church on its golden church anniversary. In his co-sponsorship speech on Senate Resolution No. 719, Dela Rosa stated that the religious sect has not only uplifted its congregation but has also made positive contributions to the fabric of society. "Their commitment to nurturing the spiritual, emotional, and social well-being of the community exemplifies the values that make our society strong," Dela Rosa said on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)