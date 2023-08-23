Photo Release

August 23, 2023 Senate President Zubiri reaffirms friendly ties with Cambodia: Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri received Cambodian Ambassador to the Philippines, H.E. Phan Peuv, at the Senate Ceremonial Hall on Wednesday, 23 August 2023. The Ambassador expressed Cambodia's commitment to fostering cooperation and underscored the enduring bilateral relations between the Philippines and Cambodia which has spanned over six decades. Both sides agreed on maintaining friendly relations driven by shared values, a pursuit of prosperity, and love for their respective peoples. Senate President Zubiri also extended his congratulations to Cambodia for appointing a new Prime Minister, H.E. Hun Manet, and electing its first female President of the National Assembly, The Honorable Khuon Sodary. Senate President Zubiri also expressed his intent to visit Cambodia and meet its new Head of Parliament in order to promote inter-parliamentary relations. He then extended an invitation for Cambodia to participate in the forthcoming 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum in Manila in November. (Senate OIRP/Photo by Red Santos, OSP)