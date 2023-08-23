Photo Release

August 23, 2023 Building closer ties between the Philippines and Australia: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri met with the Ambassador of Australia to the Philippines, Her Excellency Hae Kyong “HK” Yu, on August 23, 2023 where both discussed the longstanding relations between the Philippines and Australia and the 400,000 Filipinos living and working in Australia. The Senate President also thanked the Australian government for its outspoken support for the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the West Philippine Sea emphasizing the growing defense cooperation between the two countries through the forthcoming signing of a Joint Declaration on a Strategic Partnership between the Philippines and Australia. Ambassador Yu thanked the Senate President for authoring the Anti-Red Tape Act (ARTA) which has greatly helped Australian companies in the Philippines and encouraged more Australian investments to the country. (Senate OIRP/ Photo by Voltaire Fernandez Domingo, PRIB)