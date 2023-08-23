Photo Release

August 23, 2023 Increasing PCG’s intel budget: Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls on colleagues to support the increase of intelligence fund of the Philippine Coast Guard, which is the first line of defense for the country’s maritime territory, including strategic vital areas such as the West Philippine Sea, Benham Rise, the Sulo Sea, and the Luzon Strait, as well as the rest of the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone and continental shelf. Despite this “colossal obligation,” Hontiveros noted that the PCG has been receiving only a measly P10 million for its intelligence fund. She said that in order to sustain the PCG’s presence in the West Philippine Sea, there is a need for more signals intelligence (“SIGINT”) technologies that could help them efficiently and effectively exercise their mandate. "At the budget process, I encourage all of us to support the increase of the PCG’s intel funds. This is where confidential and intelligence funds should be allocated. This is where our money should go. The PCG actually is facing a clear and present danger. Organizations like the PCG should be given confidential and intelligence funds, not civilian agencies that face no threats and dangers," Hontiveros said during Wednesday's plenary session, August 23, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)