Photo Release

August 23, 2023 Removing iodization requirement in salt: Sen. Cynthia Villar during the period of interpellation on SBN 2243 or the Philippine Salt Industry Development Act, Wednesday, August 23, 2023, explains why Filipino farmers had stopped producing salt. Villar said when the Act of Salt Iodization Nationwide (ASIN Law) or Republic Act 8172 was signed into law in 1995, farmers stopped producing salt because they were not taught how to iodize salt. Of the total salt supply, she said that only 39 percent were actually used for food consumption and roughly 50 percent were used by farmers to fertilize coconut trees. “In 1970, we produced 89 percent of our salt demand locally, and we import 11 percent. But we passed this salt iodization law. We are now importing 93 percent of our salt. We are amending the law so that we will remove the iodization requirement,” Villar said. She clarified that only salt for food consumption would be iodized. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)