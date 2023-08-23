Photo Release

August 23, 2023 Cayetano highlights importance of breastfeeding: Senator Pia Cayetano emphasizes the importance of breastfeeding for the health and well-being of babies, saying it serves as the first form of natural immunization. During the plenary session Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Cayetano also noted that breast milk provides babies not only with immunity but also addresses malnutrition and contributes to brain development. The senator also expressed appreciation to her colleagues who have always been supportive of breastfeeding. “As we celebrate breastfeeding month, I would like to thank many of our colleagues who are supportive breastfeeding fathers, and may your tribe increase,” Cayetano added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)