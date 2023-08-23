Photo Release

August 23, 2023 Padilla defends Duterte: Sen. Robinhood Padilla defends former President Rodrigo R. Duterte as he refutes accusations that the former president promised China to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal. During Wednesday’s plenary session August 23, 2023, Padilla said Duterte will never be a traitor to the Motherland. "I just want to let everyone know that the former president defended our sovereignty. He will never be a traitor," Padilla said. “I want everyone to know former President Duterte is a master in geopolitics and will never sell the Philippines. During his watch, new assets were acquired by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG)," Padilla added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)