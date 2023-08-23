Photo Release

August 23, 2023 Go congratulates PMCC 4th Watch on its 50th Anniversary: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go co-sponsors a resolution congratulating the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (4th Watch), Inc. on its 50th anniversary. Senate Resolution No. 84 was adopted by the Senate Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Go said the church has become an integral tool in fostering the spiritual development of its members and made substantial contribution to the cultural and social fabric of the Filipino society through its teachings, services and community involvement. “Without their unwavering support and nurturing guidance, our hearts would not be brimming with the abundant grace of God that sustains us. It is for this reason that on their 50th Church Anniversary, we must remember to support these individuals in their efforts to provide spiritual guidance and divine education to everyone, especially those who are most vulnerable. We can do this by praying for their safety and well-being, by supporting organizations that support their work, and by volunteering our time and resources to help them in their mission,” Go said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)