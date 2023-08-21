Photo Release

August 21, 2023 A warm embrace: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri gives Estrelle Ople-Osorio (middle), daughter of late Migrant Workers Sec. Susana “Toots” Ople, a warm embrace as he condoles with the bereaved family of the late secretary Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City. In a short message, Zubiri honored Ople’s life and legacy as a champion of overseas Filipino workers, saying she was the rightful choice to be the first Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers. “We will always remember her (Ople) as a singularly kind individual, who poured her heart and soul into serving our least privileged, and least heard… Let’s make sure that her legacy will never be forgotten and it will always continue throughout the ages,” Zubiri said. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)