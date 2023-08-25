Photo Release

August 25, 2023 Zubiri presents Senate resolution expressing profound sympathy on Ople’s demise: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri (Third from right) presents a copy of Adopted Senate Resolution No. 83 to the bereaved family of late Migrant Workers Sec. Ma. Susana “Toots” V. Ople, led by her daughter Estrelle Ople-Osorio, Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City. Resolution No. 83 expresses the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate of the Philippines on the death of Ople, the first secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers, who passed away on August 22, 2023. Joining Zubiri in paying their last respects to Ople were Sen. Robinhood Padilla and Sen. Bong Go. Former Sen. Fransisco “Kit” Tatad and Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Lt. Gen. Roberto T. Ancan (Ret.) were also present during the presentation of the adopted resolution. (Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/Red Santos, OSP)